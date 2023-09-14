Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Sports

AFP
14 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Rain delays toss in Sri Lanka-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

The match is effectively a semi-final with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

AFP
14 September, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 03:19 pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

Rain delayed the toss of the winner-takes-all Super Four clash at the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

The match is effectively a semi-final with the winner to meet India in the final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the ODI World Cup starting in October.

Rain has played havoc with the regional tournament, which is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

Rohit Sharma's India reached the final scheduled for Sunday after wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their two Super Four fixtures.

Cricket

Asia cup 2023 / Pakistan Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

7h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

7h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

1h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

5h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

18h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

22h | TBS Stories