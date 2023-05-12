Rain delays toss in 2nd ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh

Photo: Cricket Ireland
Photo: Cricket Ireland

The toss of the second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland was delayed due to rain at County Ground in Chelmsford, England.

The outcome is learnt from the Cricket Ireland tweet.

"Rain is falling and the toss has been delayed. The umpires are out in the
middle inspecting," the tweet said.

The first game between the two sides was washed out due to rain and
effectively ruined Ireland's chance to have direct qualification to the ODI
World Cup in India. Ireland needed to win all three matches to make a direct
entry to the cricket's extravaganza. Now, they will have to play the
Qualifiers.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al
Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam,
Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rony
Talukdar, Yasir Ali and Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector,
Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair,
Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Gareth Delany and Fionn Hand.

