Rain delays the start of second day's play at Mirpur

11:19 am

Everything was ready and the play was set to start in 5 minutes, but the rain has returned.

It is a drizzle and hence only the hessian is on. The groundsmen are still waiting near the pitch in case it stops.

The players are also hovering near the boundary rope. The floodlights have been turned on.

11:11 am

The rain has stopped. The pitch is also uncovered now. The umpires have had a look and they've decided to get things going at 11.20 am.

78 overs will be bowled today if there is no more rain.

10:48 am

Mirpur Test saw its first day being halted by rain for the most part and even the third session being washed out. Only 57 overs were bowled on the first day. There was a hope of an early start on the second day and a possible 98 overs being bowled if weather or light permits.

But continuous drizzle didn't let the play start even at 11 am on the day. There have been a number of inspections by the umpires but the rain continues to rule.

Just when the umpires were about to have the inspection at 10:40 am, the rain returned. All the covers that were removed started coming back on. For now, only the square is covered and the bowlers' run-up is not, the groundsmen might feel this will pass.

At the time of writing this report, the covers are still on and the next inspection time is still unknown.

Pakistan scored 161 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the 57 overs that were bowled on the first day. Taijul Islam picked up both the openers in the same style in the first session of Day 1.

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali are unbeaten on 60 and 36 respectively.