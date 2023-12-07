Rain delays second day in Bangladesh-New Zealand Test

AFP
07 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 10:10 am

Fifteen wickets fell in the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rain delayed the start of Thursday's second day's play in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fifteen wickets fell in the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 runs in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.

