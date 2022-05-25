Rain delays post-lunch play of day 3

The third day's game of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was delayed by rain after the visitors reach 210-4.

The passing shower initially forced the lunch session five balls earlier than the scheduled time but it got heavier as the time passed.

Bangladesh is leading Sri Lanka by 155 runs before the rain interrupted the proceeding of the game.

Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 30 with Angelo Mathews who scored 199 in the first Test, on 25.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 80 before Shakib Al Hasan got him, spinning one past his bat.

Shakib had figures of 2-38 while Ebadot Hossain took 2-54.