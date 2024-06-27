Rain delays England-India T20 World Cup semi-final
A pre-match downpour had stopped by the time the toss should have taken place at 1400 GMT but the pitch and square remained fully covered.
Rain delayed the toss in the T20 World Cup semi-final between defending champions England and India in Guyana on Thursday.
Wednesday's first semi-final in Trinidad, in which South Africa hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets, had a reserve day set aside in the event of rain.
But the England v India game, taking place during a traditionally wet period of the year, has only 250 minutes of extra time set aside to ensure a result.
A 10 overs-per-side match is required for a result in the knockout stage. But if the game is washed out, India will play South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados as a result of topping their Super Eights group.
India have yet lose a match at the 20-over tournament but the only Test side that England have defeated on their way to the last four are co-hosts the West Indies.
Thursday's match is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide, where England hammered India by 10 wickets before defeating Pakistan in the final.