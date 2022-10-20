Rain could play spoilsport in Sunday's India-Pakistan clash at MCG

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

Rain could play spoilsport in Sunday's India-Pakistan clash at MCG

The tournament itself starts on Saturday with defending champions and hosts Australia facing England. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an 80 percent chance of any rain with 1 to 3mm for that day. It is even worse for Sunday.

Hindustan Times
20 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 09:49 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India and Pakistan are set to start off their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster match against each other on Sunday. The traditional rivals facing each other at the start of a major multi-team tournament amidst hype and fanfare has become a staple for any such event over the years and it is set to be a similar scene next week with the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground sold out for the fixture. However, it does look like the weather could pour water all over the occasion.

The tournament itself starts on Saturday with defending champions and hosts Australia facing England. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology forecasting an 80 percent chance of any rain with 1 to 3mm for that day. It is even worse for Sunday. "Cloudy. Very high (95 percent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening," says the agency's website.

The match starts at 7pm local time. A minimum of five overs per side need to be possible for a match to take place and there are no reserve days for the group stage, a facility available only for the semi-finals and the finals.

While matches between the two teams went without any rain interruptions in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, 10 overs were lost when the two teams met each other in the 2019 World Cup. India had scored 336/5 thanks to Rohit Sharma's masterful 140 off 113 balls. Pakistan were 166/6 in 35 overs when rain brought the proceedings to a halt. It was only half an hour later and Pakistan's target was reduced to 302 to be chased down in 40 overs. They were restricted to 212/6, giving India an 89-run win.

India's semi-final match against New Zealand was also affected by rain and this time, the reserve day was availed. New Zealand were on 211/5 in 46.1 overs when the umpires led the players off the field at the Old Trafford. Nearly four and a half hours later, it had been announced that the match would resume on the next day. There was hardly any interruptions on the reserve day as New Zealand won by 18 runs.

T20 World Cup

India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

13h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

1h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

1h | Videos
Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

23h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities