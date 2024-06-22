Rain could play spoilsport in Antigua during Bangladesh-India T20 World Cup match

Hindustan Times
22 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 02:27 pm

While India will head into the contest against Bangladesh as the favourites, the weather forecast for Antigua shows chances of thunderstorms.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

India will look to keep their unbeaten run in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup intact when they take on Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday. 

It will be both the teams' second match in the Super Eight round of the tournament. India will aim to move one step closer to securing the semifinal berth for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cups.

India have always had close contests with Bangladesh in the T20 format, although the head-to-head record speaks completely differently, with the Men in Blue holding a dominating 12-1 record. 

Moreover, India have never lost to Bangladesh in four T20 World Cup meetings. The last time the two faced each other in the T20 World Cup was in Australia two years back, when India managed to bail themselves out after a stunning direct throw from KL Rahul to dismiss Litton Das. India won the game by just five runs via the DLS method.

Given their form and the kind of track Antigua will present, India will be heading into the contest as the favourites. However, the weather forecast for the city shows chances of thunderstorms.

With the match slated to begin at 10:30 AM local time, there are chances of thunderstorms between 10 and 11 AM, with the probability of rain being between 46 and 51 per cent. The weather, according to Accuweather, is predicted to improve gradually.

Given the forecast, a washout in Antigua can be ruled out, implying a rain-curtailed game. This will hence heavily impact what the team winning the toss will opt for.

There is no provision for reserve day for the Super Eight round of the T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, if the match between India and Bangladesh is washed out due to rain, both teams will share a point each.

While the point will send India to the top of the table, it will also reduce India's chances of making the semifinal. India could be denied the opportunity if Australia beat them in their final Super Eight match and either Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by a convincing margin to go to the semifinals as the second-placed side by virtue of having a superior net run rate than the Men in Blue or Afghanistan win both their remaining matches.

