Rahul, Rohit shine as India cruise to 7-wicket win 2nd T20I against New Zealand and seal series

20 November, 2021, 12:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 12:16 am

Chasing 154, India got off to an excellent start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 50 runs in just 6.4 overs, claiming their fifth consecutive T20I partnership.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

KL Rahul (65) and Rohit Sharma (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday.

Chasing 154, India got off to an excellent start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 50 runs in just 6.4 overs, claiming their fifth consecutive T20I partnership. Both the batters thrashed the Kiwi bowlers at every side, as Rahul brought up his fourth half-century during the game.

However, New Zealand bowlers got a sigh of relief when Rahul was sent back by the skipper Tim Southee in the 14th over. Rohit continued the carnage and also brought up his half-century.

But, Southee strikes back again and dismissed Rohit and Surya Kumar Yadav in the 16th over.

The Kiwi skipper's wonderful spell came a little late, as Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes in two deliveries and brought India home with 16 balls in spare. The Men in Blue has now claimed the three-match series by a 2-0 lead.

Earlier, opting to bowl, the Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25) put on a brilliant display as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6.

The trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the Kiwi batters under check as the visitors managed to score just 15 runs from the last three overs.

This came after Axar Patel and R Ashwin had put the brakes on the attacking display by the New Zealand batters.

 

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/6 (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31; Harshal Patel 2/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/19) vs India 155/3 (KL Rahul 65, Rohit Sharma 55; Tim Southee 3/16)

Rohit Sharma / KL Rahul / India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

