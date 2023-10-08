Rahul, Kohli script epic comeback as India down Australia in their World Cup opener

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scripted a magnificent comeback and steered India to a six-wicket win against Australia in their World Cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin came together to squeeze the Australian batters on a turning pitch. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya bowled well too, especially with the old ball.

But the home team got off to the worst possible start as they lost three of their top four for just two runs after an early burst from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.

But Kohli and Rahul neutralised the threat posed by Australia in brilliant fashion. They started slow but got themselves in a good position as the touring side failed to ask enough questions after the first powerplay.

Kohli was dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Hazlewood and it proved very costly in the end. Spinners - Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell - couldn't break through as dew set in.

Rahul and Kohli played low-risk cricket after the early setback and added 165 off 215 before the impressive Hazelwood got the better of the latter.

Kohli upset the rhythm of Australia's premier spinner Zampa and was strong against the fast bowlers as well, bringing out his favourite flick shot on a number of occasions. He got his 67th ODI fifty before getting out on 85 off 116.

Rahul played a chanceless innings and was the rock that India needed at number five. He struck and timed the ball really well and his placement was absolutely spot on.

He upped the ante after Kohli's fall with a six and a four off Maxwell. Rahul hit a six in the next over to finish things off in style. He was unbeaten on 97.

In front of an almost full house, the visitors started decently but lost their way in the middle when Jadeja sent back Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in a space of two overs.

David Warner played well at the top for his 41 off 52 and in the process became the fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in World Cups. Warner was Kuldeep's first victim.

Smith (46 off 71) and Labuschagne (27 off 41) were battling it out against the Indian spinners as the softer ball had its say. But Jadeja broke the backbone of their batting by getting rid of both.

Australia were seven down for 140 and given the form of the Indian bowlers, it looked like they would not add many but Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc added valuable runs to take them to 199.

Besides Jadeja's heroics, Ashwin and Kuldeep bowled masterfully as well, sharing three wickets between them.