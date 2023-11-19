Rahul departs for 66 as struggling India 6 down

5:44 pm

Rahul tips his head up to the sky in despair. A beauty from Starc just straightens and Rahul kisses it behind into the waiting gloves of Inglis.

Rahul departs for 66 off 107 balls.

IND 207/6 (42)

5:23 pm

Hazlewood fires one into the pitch which moves away like spark from the fire. Jadeja pushes, edges, turns round immediately to check – and finds it in the gloves of Ingliss.

India are down to their last recognised two. Just one from the 37th over from Maxwell – including a review for a stumping. A huge dilemma now for the two in the middle – they need to take risks, but taking risks will expose the tail. Ideally, they'd like a hundred at least from the last 14.

IND: 182/5 (38)

4:42 pm

An inside edge onto the stumps and it's the end of Virat Kohli in World Cup 2023. He departs for 54 from 63 balls.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins picks up the all-important wicket as he sprints with hands clenched.

Kohli is so bewildered by what has just happened that he takes ten seconds before he starts moving away.

India promote Jadeja, keeping Suryakumar Yadav's firepower dry for now.

IND: 152-4 (30)

4:31 pm

Rahul bends and scoops his first four from his sixtieth delivery. The first boundary after 16.1 overs, or, 97 balls!

Kohli, meanwhile, reached his fifty. That's now five consecutive fifties – just as he made in the 2019 World Cup as well.

IND: 142/3 (27)

3:21 pm

India were flying despite losing Shubman Gill early in the final thanks to quickfire innings from skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

But they lost two quick wickets in back-to-back overs and are now searching for a way to fight back.

An astonishing catch by Travis Head crashing down on his elbows meant the end of Rohit while Shreyas Iyer lasted only three deliveries.

Maxwell and Cummins picked up the wickets in the 10th and 11th overs respectively.

Kohli and KL Rahul are in the middle.

IND: 89/3 (13)