Rahi, Taskin shine before rain halts Tigers' first day of practice match

Sports

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:45 pm

Only 27.3 overs could be bowled on the first day of Bangladesh's only practice match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. But fast bowlers - Abu Jayed Rahi and Taskin Ahmed - showed their class in that little time and shared five wickets between them against New Zealand XI.

NZ XI managed to score 71 runs before rain interrupted the play losing five wickets. 

Abu Jayed Rahi was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name, Taskin bagged a brace meanwhile. 

Rahi began the wicket fest in the sixth over sending opener Luke Georgeson back to the pavilion. Ace batter Devon Conway then came to the crease and lasted only two balls before getting out for a duck in the same over. 

Another opener Jacob Cumming couldn't last long either. Taskin bagged his wicket in the very next over.

Jack Boyle and Mitch Renwick then built a partnership of 30 runs, but Taskin returned to the attack to pick up the wicket of Boyle. 

Renwick then had another 28-run partnership with Jakob Bhula before Rahi made Bhula his third victim of the day. 

Bhula remained unbeaten on 21 off 20 balls, he is also the highest scorer for the team so far. Boyle bagged 20 and Renwick made 18 runs before getting out. 

Rahi gave away 27 runs from the 9 overs he bowled for his three wickets while Taskin conceded 26 from his 8.5 overs for his brace. 

Skipper Mominul Haque used another two pacers, Shoriful Islam and Shohidul Islam, but they remained wicketless. 

Play will resume at 10:30 am local time on Wednesday. 

 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Comments

