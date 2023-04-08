Rahane, Jadeja power Chennai to 7-wicket win over Mumbai

08 April, 2023, 11:45 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 12 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. 

Chasing a target of 158, CSK reached 159/3 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*). 

Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff took a wicket for MI. Initially, MI reached 157/8 in 20 overs, with opener Ishan Kishan smacking 32 runs in 21 balls. 

Meanwhile, CSK bowlers were in good form, with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande bagged two dismissals each.

