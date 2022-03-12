Raducanu says Murray's historic win gave her a boost at Indian Wells

Sports

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:58 pm

Related News

Raducanu says Murray's historic win gave her a boost at Indian Wells

"I definitely looked up to him today, especially because I was following him," Raducanu told reporters after her 6-1 3-6 6-1 win over Caroline Garcia.

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:58 pm
Raducanu says Murray&#039;s historic win gave her a boost at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu said she drew inspiration from Andy Murray's bruising come-from-behind victory after she dropped the second set in her match at Indian Wells on Friday.

The two British stars played back-to-back on center court, with the veteran Murray collecting his 700th career victory and the teenage U.S. Open champion winning for the first time in the Southern California desert.

"I definitely looked up to him today, especially because I was following him," Raducanu told reporters after her 6-1 3-6 6-1 win over Caroline Garcia.

"I knew he came through some tricky moments and I was thinking of that when I dropped the second set. I was like, 'You can do the same, just keep pushing.'

"I think it was great to follow him in the order of play today."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray became just the 18th player to win 700 matches on the ATP Tour with his thrilling 1-6 6-2 6-4 win over Taro Daniel before relinquishing the stage to Raducanu.

"We crossed paths when he was coming off and I was there waiting for the match," she said.

"It's always a weird one when you're following someone who has just won. You're like, I really want to do the same. It kind of gives you the extra fuel. I was really happy for him. He gave me a fist bump, it was really cool.

"I'm just really glad that level my level was good enough today."

Raducanu said she is still adjusting to her newfound stardom after she became the first qualifier to win a major last year at Flushing Meadows.

"The weirdest thing is when someone gets so happy that I take a photo with them or say hi," she said.

"To me I feel like that's just normal. I don't think that's anything, they shouldn't be getting happy because it's just me."

Murray, who has been in the limelight since reaching the top 10 in 2007, said that his six-year-old daughter is now aware that her father isn't like the others.

"Sometimes she calls me 'Andy Murray,' which I find incredibly awkward," he said to laughs reporters.

"I'm like no, I'm daddy, I'm not Andy Murray, I'm daddy.

"She does it now to wind me up, especially when she's around her friends."

Next up for Murray is a second-round clash with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik while Raducanu will face Croatia's Petra Martic in the third round.

Others

Emma Raducanu / Andy Murray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

2h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

2h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

3h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

Now | Videos
Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

6m | Videos
Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

6m | Videos
Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

11m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh