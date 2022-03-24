Raducanu says Barty retirement won't alter her career plans

Sports

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Raducanu says Barty retirement won't alter her career plans

"For me, I want to be in the game as long as possible," Raducanu told reporters at the Miami Open.

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 12:02 pm
Raducanu says Barty retirement won&#039;t alter her career plans

British teenager Emma Raducanu said on Wednesday she is not rethinking her career plans after world number one Ash Barty's surprise retirement and that she fully hopes to play into her 30s.

Raducanu, who enjoyed a spectacular breakout season on the WTA Tour last year and won the US Open, said she took inspiration from Barty and that the 25-year-old Australian's retirement shows how personal everyone's career objectives are.

"For me, I want to be in the game as long as possible," Raducanu told reporters at the Miami Open.

"I'm only 19. I've just come on tour, which is pretty young.

"I want to be in the game till I'm in my 30s. We'll see what happens and how long I can last, to be honest."

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty's surprise decision marked her second retirement from the sport, having walked away as a teenager in 2014 before returning in 2016 when she began to rise rapidly up the rankings. 

Raducanu, who took a lengthy break from tennis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because her parents insisted she should complete her high school exams, said Barty's successful return showed the benefits time away from the court can have.

"If you get oversaturated with one thing, it's not healthy with anything you do," said Raducanu.

"I feel like that just shows, if you take time off, you come back, you're hungry, you're ready. She basically cleaned up when she came back ... It just shows you don't need to be only tennis, tennis, tennis."

Raducanu did not drop a set at last year's US Open where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

"Right now all I care about is getting through the season in one piece," said Raducanu, who has struggled on court since her US Open victory.

"I feel like because I have been losing early every week, I don't really care because I kind of like the challenge of being knocked down and feeling horrible obviously after a loss, sort of trying to get yourself back up there for the next match.

"Now all I want to do is just complete my first season on the tour in one piece. Doesn't matter if I lose first round every week, just that's the goal."

Others

Emma Raducanu / Ash Barty / Miami Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

13h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

13h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market