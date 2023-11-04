Rachin Ravindra's record ton takes NZ to 401/6 against Pakistan

With the race to top four getting more and more intense with every passing day, a ton from Rachin Ravindra has added more drama as fourth-placed New Zealand posted 401/6 in 50 overs vs Pakistan, who are sixth, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravindra bagged 108 from 93 balls, becoming the first-ever batter to score three tons in his debut World Cup campaign.

Initially, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. New Zealand showcased their boldness right from the start, promoting Ravindra to the opener slot, and partnering with Devon Conway.

The pair began on a solid note in this 2023 World Cup fixture and threatened Pakistan pacers. But Conway (35) lost his wicket as Hasan Ali struck in the 11th over. The Kiwi batter under-edged Hasan to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a catch.

Getting their first breakthrough, it looked like Pakistan would gain control.

But Ravindra responded in style, getting his half-century in the 20th over.

It also turned out to be his third fifty in his debut World Cup. The all-rounder built a strong partnership with captain Kane Williamson.

Ravindra got his ton in the 34th over, becoming the first batter to get three tons in his debut World Cup.

Meanwhile, Williamson lost his wicket for 95, in the 35th over, losing his wicket to Iftikhar Ahmed. On the other hand, Ravindra perished for 108, getting dismissed by Mohammad Wasim Jr.

After the departure of Williamson and Ravindra, Mitchell and Chapman followed the same template and piled up more pressure on Pakistan. Mitchell (29) lost his wicket to Haris Rauf in the 42nd over and Chapman (39) departed in the 45th over, falling to Wasim Jr. Glenn Phillips (42) took New Zealand a step closer to 400-plus, and departed in the 49th over, with his side at 388/6. Mitchell Santner (26*) hit the six in the final over which took New Zealand past 400, as they set a 402-run target for Pakistan. For Pakistan, Wasim Jr ended the innings with three wickets.