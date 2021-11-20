Rabbi, Emon get included in Bangladesh squad for Monday's T20I against Pakistan

Sports

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 12:01 am

Pace bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi and batter Parvez Hossain Emon have been added to the Bangladesh squad for the third and final match of the Alesha Holdings T20 international series against Pakistan on 22 November.

Both players are yet to debut in T20Is.

Bangladesh displayed a poor cricketing show in the first two T20Is of the series.

The Tigers lost the first match by 4 wickets while losing the second one by 8 massive wickets.

Criticisms have been raised by fans in social media and all over the place with the inclusion of a couple of players in the first two matches.

BCB's Media Department confirmed the inclusion of Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Parvez Hossain Emon to the squad for the last match.

However, the reason behind the inclusion of these two players have not been clarified by BCB as of yet.

Although Mustafizur Rahman felt sudden pain in his side during his second over of bowling today. He will be reassessed again tomorrow and a decision will be made on whether he will be match-fit for the final T20 international of the series.

Besides, it has been speculated that Shoriful Islam picked up slight injuries in the second match, which forced the selectors to call Rabbi and Emon to the squad.

