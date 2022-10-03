Quinton de Kock apologises to centurion David Miller for his slow innings after defeat in 2nd T20I

David Miller led the fightback for South Africa after the fall of three wickets while chasing a mammoth 238 with some breathtaking strokeplay. He and Quinton de Kock stitched a massive 174-run stand for the fourth wicket but the required run rate was always going up. In the end, they needed six sixes to tie the match in the final over but could manage only three.

Miller notched up a magnificent hundred, his second in T20Is by hitting a six off Axar Patel. He was unbeaten on a 47-ball-106 with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. De Kock struggled throughout the innings and finished with a rather ungainly 69 off 48.

De Kock's low strike-rate in the end made the difference as South Africa fell just 16 runs short.

"Quinton [de Kock] obviously struggled upfront but he managed to bat through and give us a chanceHe is a capable batter of hitting fours and sixes, so it was just about getting in," Miller told the broadcasters after the match.

Miller revealed that de Kock congratulated him after the match and apologised to him for the slow innings.

"As you saw, we were just 16 runs short. He [De Kock] walked up to me [after the game] and said 'Well played, I'm sorry'. It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start. We had to go from ball one and the freedom allowed us to express ourselves. It is raining out here and has been a bit humid. I Was just taking as much water as possible," Miller added.