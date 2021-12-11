Quarantining in NZ has been 'tough for the boys', says Khaled Mahmud

Upon arrival in New Zealand on Friday, the Bangladesh cricket team started a seven-day in-room quarantine. Bangladesh will play two Tests against the Black Caps during their stay in New Zealand which are part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Khaled Mahmud, former captain and now the team director, in a video message, said, "Today (Saturday) is our first day of quarantine. After breakfast, two nurses came to monitor our body temperature. Upon arrival in New Zealand, we headed straight to our respective rooms. Since then, we have not met each other."

Bangladesh had to quarantine themselves for two weeks the last time they visited New Zealand but this time the government of the country relaxed the rules.

"It's been tough for the boys, especially after losing to Pakistan. We have to tolerate this for three-four more days and then we will be able to train in groups and hit the gym. Then gradually the players will start practising," Mahmud said.

The first Test of the series will begin on 1 January at Mount Maunganui. The second match will commence on 9 January in Christchurch.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Fazle Mahmud, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.