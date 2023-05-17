Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United

Sports

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 04:35 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 04:38 am

Related News

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100% of the club now for a price nearer to 5 billion pounds ($6.31 billion), the report said.

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 04:35 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 04:38 am
Qatar&#039;s Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jassim is offering to buy 100% of the club now for a price nearer to 5 billion pounds ($6.31 billion), the report said.

Manchester United's shares were up 1.2%.

The club declined to comment, and investment bank Raine Group that is running the bidding process did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Sheikh Jassim's offer falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.

Manchester United's American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe's INEOS had outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.

Ineos was the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.

Top News / Football

manchester united / Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

18h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

19h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

10h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

12h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

15h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman