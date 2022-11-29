Qatar first host to finish group stage without a point as Netherlands top Group A

First, they became the first-ever hosts in Fifa World Cup's 92-year history to lose their opening match losing 2-0 to Ecuador. Then, they became the quickest host side to get knocked out of the group stage in their second game. Now on matchday three, they lost to the Netherlands by 2-0 and became the first host to finish their campaign without a single point to their name. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Hosts Qatar have created history. The first Middle-East country to host a Fifa World Cup created some 'first-ever' histories in the World Cup.

In conceding seven goals and losing three matches, Qatar set new records for hosts at a World Cup finals. This was not the sort of history they set out to make 10 days ago.

First, they became the first-ever hosts in Fifa World Cup's 92-year history to lose their opening match losing 2-0 to Ecuador. Then, they became the quickest host side to get knocked out of the group stage in their second game. Now on matchday three, they lost to the Netherlands by 2-0 and became the first host to finish their campaign without a single point to their name.

Cody Gakpo scored in a third consecutive World Cup match as the Netherlands eased into the knockout stage by beating Qatar 2-0 to top Group A.

PSV attacker Gakpo has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament and impressed again at Al Bayt Stadium, setting the Oranje on their way to victory with a clinical 26th-minute strike.

As Senegal defeated Ecuador elsewhere, a further goal from Frenkie de Jong made sure of a straightforward victory to clinch first place in the pool.

Gakpo likely would not have had such a prominent role thus far if not for Memphis Depay's hamstring injury, but the pair started together on Tuesday and will now aim to link up again in the last 16 against the Group B runners-up.

The Netherlands immediately looked more threatening for having Depay in the line-up, although he failed to get a shot away in an early scramble in the box, leading Daley Blind to aim tamely at Meshaal Barsham, and soon lashed over.

It was Gakpo who instead delivered the goods once more following a lovely move, laying the ball off to Davy Klaassen and taking the return to fire a firm finish into the bottom-right corner.

Dreadful defending from Qatar then allowed Louis van Gaal's men to double their lead four minutes into the second half as Barsham blocked from Depay but De Jong was able to beat two men to the rebound in front of the goal line.

A third for Steven Berghuis was ruled out for a handball by Gakpo in the build-up, with the substitute also hitting the bar in stoppage time, but events in the other match meant the Netherlands' position was never under threat.

The Netherlands had attempted only 12 shots worth a combined 0.8 expected goals across their first two matches, outperforming only Costa Rica in each metric.

Qatar made for accommodating opponents on Tuesday, but Depay's return alongside Gakpo led to a far more dangerous display. The Oranje produced 12 attempts worth 1.6 xG in this game alone.

Any Netherlands nerves were eased by another opening goal from Gakpo, who had broken the deadlock against both Senegal and Ecuador.

He is the fourth Oranje player to net in three straight World Cup appearances and only the second player from any nation to open the scoring three times in the same group stage at a finals, along with Italy's Alessandro Altobelli in the first round in 1986.

The Netherlands will learn the identity of their last-16 opponents later on Tuesday, as Qatar reflect on a gruelling first World Cup experience.

