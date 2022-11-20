Qatar delivers big time in an opening ceremony for the ages

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman and BTS singer Jung Kook, with his new track 'Dreamers', stole the show at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2022. The event kicked off with a cultural show at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar on Sunday before all the World Cup tracks were played.

In a show of solidarity, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Presidents of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune were among the political leaders who attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony started with mobile phones lighting up the darkened stadium. Some superb light work and music were also in display at the venue. It all began after a 30-second countdown. It was truly an amazing atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Organisers said the seven-act narration is guided by "a strong visual concept, a bespoke musical project and world class talents, interlacing Qatari tradition with worldwide culture".

Morgan Freeman delivered a message of hope, unity and tolerance at the start of the ceremony, as hundreds of dancers and musicians take to the stage. The fans in the stands waved and cheered.

"What unites us here is so much greater than what divides us," said Freeman. The main theme was unity at the ceremony.

"We gather here as one big tribe".

It was then time for performers with football jerseys and flags of the participating teams to take centre stage to the sound of drums. Both professional dancers and volunteers participate in this part of the performance.

The event was produced on a nostalgic take on the previous World Cups. The theme songs of the previous editions were performed live at the opening ceremony with even songs like K'naan's Wavin' Flag in the background.

After that, Jung Kook was in spotlight as the fans had a great time. La'eeb, the official World Cup mascot, soared to the sky as BTS singer Jungkook took to the stage.

The South Korean star, accompanied by dozens of singers, performs the newly released track, Dreamers, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Morgan Freeman continued to be the voice of the ceremony after that.

"What brings together nations also brings together communities," he said.

Earlier, France legend Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup trophy in front of the fans ahead of the opening ceremony. He lifted the trophy to show it to the fans, who gave a loud cheer to the former footballer.

The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani then spoke at the opening ceremony and welcomed fans from all over the world.

"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to this year's World Cup. We have worked so hard to make this one of the most successful events in the world. And we are finally here, in good grace," he said.

"For 28 days, we will be following, along with the rest of the world, this incredible event, and understanding each other, under this roof. The one roof that brings us all together, with all our differences, cultures and beliefs- to respect each other, and find harmony in our existence.. I hope that every viewer across the globe enjoys and appreciates this ceremony. Welcome, world!"

The opening ceremony closed with a bang, as fireworks fill the night sky above the stadium.

The sight of the shark whales, the camels, the desert, and the powerful female voice in Arabic. One message was clear during the opening event - we've gathered here as one big tribe, finding beauty in our differences. With tolerance and respect, people can all live together. While not everyone could understand the Arabic chanting, the emotions were that and that connected us all.