Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur remains in 2nd position despite missing game against Hyderabad

Despite Mustafizur Rahman missing out on Chennai Super Kings' recent IPL 2024 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Bangladesh pacer remained in second position of the Purple Cap race with seven wickets. Rahman had to return back to Bangladesh for visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

GT pacer Mohit Sharma occupies top spot in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race with seven wickets and is followed by Mustafizur. Sharma boasts a better economy than the Bangladesh cricketer. LSG's new sensation Mayank Yadav remains in third position with six wickets, and is followed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (6) and DC's Khaleel Ahmed (6) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Chasing 166 on Friday, SRH reached 166/4 in 18.1 overs with Aiden Markram (50) bagging a half-century. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma smacked 37 off 12 balls as SRH won by six wickets at home. Initially, Shivam Dube (45) led CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. The SRH bowlers put in a collective team effort as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat took a wicket each.

Speaking after the match, SRH skipper Cummins said, "Different soil. Slowed up a little bit as the game went on. Shivam was hitting it well against the spin. Thought we'll take chance with off-cutters. First thing is always to get the points. Wouldn't want to be bowling to him (Abhishek) and Trav Head at the top. Crowd was crazy tonight. When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard."

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir won the inaugural season's Purple cap, bagging 22 wickets in total. Meanwhile, India's first Purple Cap winner RP Singh claimed it in 2009 with 23 wickets. Also, Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo share the record for most wickets in a single season. Harshal achieved it in 2021 and Bravo did it in 2013.