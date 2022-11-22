Punter wins 1600 pounds after correctly predicting result of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia clash

Sports

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

Punter wins 1600 pounds after correctly predicting result of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia clash

British bookmakers Williams Hill said the customer won 1,600 pounds ($1,900) after betting 20 pounds on the shock scoreline at odds of 80-1.

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:22 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The biggest of World Cup shocks paid out for at least one prescient punter who correctly predicted Saudi Arabia would stun Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in their opening match in Qatar on Tuesday.

British bookmakers Williams Hill said the customer won 1,600 pounds ($1,900) after betting 20 pounds on the shock scoreline at odds of 80-1.

"It's certainly been a good start to the World Cup for them," said Hill's spokesman Lee Phelps.

The punter could have got more by waiting, however, with half-time odds of 199-1 on Saudi Arabia winning after a dominant display by Argentina and Messi scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

"The shock loss has seen Argentina drift out to 15/2 to win the tournament, while they are out to 6/4 to win the group, having been odds-on at 2/5 prior to kick-off," said Phelps.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Argentina Football Team / Saudi Arabia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

55m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering