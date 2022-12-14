Pujara has no regrets missing out on century in 1st Test against Bangladesh

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Pujara has no regrets missing out on century in 1st Test against Bangladesh

Speaking to reporters after the end of the day's play in the press conference, Pujara was pleased with his performance as the star batter played a crucial knock for the visitors on a ‘difficult track'.

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 08:23 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has no regrets about missing out on a sensational century in the ongoing 1st Test match between KL Rahul-led Team India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Rescuing the Rohit Sharma-less Team India from a shocking batting collapse, senior batter Pujara stitched two crucial partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on Day 1 of the Test series opener in Chattogram.

Batting on a score of 90 in the 85th over, Pujara was hoping to end his century drought in the final session of the opening day. However, Pujara was outfoxed by Taijul Islam, who bowled an absolute ripper to get the better of the in-form batter. Speaking to reporters after the end of the day's play in the press conference, Pujara was pleased with his performance as the star batter played a crucial knock for the visitors on a 'difficult track'.

"The way I was batting, and looking at the pitch, it was not easy to bat on. I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes, we just pay attention to the three-figure mark. But the most important thing when you play this sport is to try and put the team in a position from where we have a chance to win the game," Pujara said.

Pujara top-scored for India on Day 1 of the 1st Test against hosts Bangladesh. Riding on Pant's quick-fire 46 and Iyer's unbeaten 82-run knock, the Virat Kohli-starrer India side posted 278-6 in 90 overs.

"You want to get to the three-figure mark, but the way I batted, and those 90 runs, they were important for the team. It is not just about adding those 10 more runs. It was a good ball. There is nothing I could have done about it," Pujara added. 

Premier batter Iyer, who enjoyed a 149-run stand with Pujara for the fifth wicket, will hope to complete his second Test century on Day 2 of the series opener in Chattogram. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. Islam bagged 3 wickets and leaked 84 runs in 30 overs.

Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara / India Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

11h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

11h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

10h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

24m | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

2h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

5h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis