Pujara has no regrets missing out on century in 1st Test against Bangladesh

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has no regrets about missing out on a sensational century in the ongoing 1st Test match between KL Rahul-led Team India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Rescuing the Rohit Sharma-less Team India from a shocking batting collapse, senior batter Pujara stitched two crucial partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on Day 1 of the Test series opener in Chattogram.

Batting on a score of 90 in the 85th over, Pujara was hoping to end his century drought in the final session of the opening day. However, Pujara was outfoxed by Taijul Islam, who bowled an absolute ripper to get the better of the in-form batter. Speaking to reporters after the end of the day's play in the press conference, Pujara was pleased with his performance as the star batter played a crucial knock for the visitors on a 'difficult track'.

"The way I was batting, and looking at the pitch, it was not easy to bat on. I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes, we just pay attention to the three-figure mark. But the most important thing when you play this sport is to try and put the team in a position from where we have a chance to win the game," Pujara said.

Pujara top-scored for India on Day 1 of the 1st Test against hosts Bangladesh. Riding on Pant's quick-fire 46 and Iyer's unbeaten 82-run knock, the Virat Kohli-starrer India side posted 278-6 in 90 overs.

"You want to get to the three-figure mark, but the way I batted, and those 90 runs, they were important for the team. It is not just about adding those 10 more runs. It was a good ball. There is nothing I could have done about it," Pujara added.

Premier batter Iyer, who enjoyed a 149-run stand with Pujara for the fifth wicket, will hope to complete his second Test century on Day 2 of the series opener in Chattogram. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. Islam bagged 3 wickets and leaked 84 runs in 30 overs.