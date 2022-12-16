Pujara, Gill hundreds leave Bangladesh with a mountain to climb

Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara hit centuries as India declared their second innings at 258-2, setting Bangladesh a 513-run target to win the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. In reply, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan finished the day unscathed but they still need a massive 471 to win.

Gill brought up his maiden century and scored 110 from 152 balls, clobbering 10 fours and three sixes while Pujara was not out on 130 ball-102, sending the ball across the rope for 13 times. After missing the ton in the first innings by 10 runs, Pujara didn't make any mistake in the second innings to pick up his 19th century.

Kohli was on 19 with Pujara as India declared the innings, giving Bangladesh 12 overs to navigate on day three.

Bangladesh never successfully chased down 300 runs target in Test cricket.

Captain KL Rahul was dismissed on 23 in the post lunch session after pacer Khaled Ahmed had him caught by Taijul Islam at fine leg with a short-pitched delivery.

Before being out, Rahul added a 70-run partnership with Gill, who dominated the proceeding after a slow start.

Bangladesh's situation was also worsened by injury concern as the team's two vital bowlers-pacer Ebadot Hossain and captain Shakib Al Hasan-were unable to bowl a single over in India's second innings.

But India made a cautious start after bowling Bangladesh out for 150 and taking a handsome 254 runs lead. India, which put up 404 in their first innings, had an option to enforce follow-on but they chose to bat again in order to throw Bangladesh out of the game completely.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam though beat both of the batters quite a few times, was not lucky enough to get any wicket.

Rahul however hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan two boundaries in the last over of the morning session to pace the innings.

But he didn't last long as he squandered his start again, by being out in 20s for the second consecutive time.

Gill however brought up his maiden century off 126 balls, hitting Mehidy Hasan a boundary. But Mehidy took the revenge by dismissing shortly after that.

Pujara and Kohli then batted with some aggressive to set Bangladesh a massive target.

Earlier in the morning session, India took little time to remove two Bangladeshi batters early in the morning with Kuldeep Yadav registering his career-best 5-40.

After Bangladesh resumed on 133-8, Kuldeep had Ebadot Hossain stumped for 17 runs to complete his third five-for in test cricket.

Axar Patel (1-10) then wrapped up Bangladesh's innings, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 25, also via stumping.