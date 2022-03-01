'PSL 2022 profits jumped to 71 per cent, the most in history': PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ended on Sunday with Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars winning the title with their 42-run win against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Following the end of the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja revealed the profit amount earned by PSL during the 2022 edition of the tournament and the amount each franchise earned during the season.

Raja revealed that the profit jumped to 71 per cent during the season, which he said was the most in the history of seven seasons, and further added that each franchise took home PKR 900 million, which is approximately INR 38 crores.

"HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL's history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach," he said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Raja talked about the expansion of the league to other parts of the country, hoping to add more venues for the tournament.

"There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore," he said. "In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively, and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore."

Talking about the final, it was Lahore's maiden PSL title win. In six seasons earlier, Lahore Qalandars had failed to qualify for the playoffs five times, finishing bottom of the points table twice and had reached the final in 2020.

Lahore were the only team to beat the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans twice this season.