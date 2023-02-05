PSG in talks with Messi over renewing contract

Sports

AFP
05 February, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:03 pm

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D'Or winner achieved his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup in December but has maintained a decent run of form on his return to France.

Paris Saint-Germain's football advisor Luis Campos says he will be "delighted" if Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi agrees to extend his contract with the French champions.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D'Or winner achieved his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup in December but has maintained a decent run of form on his return to France.

He scored a key goal in the 3-1 win over Montpellier and then notched his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season on Saturday as PSG, missing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar through injury, came from behind to beat Toulouse 2-1.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two year contract, with the option of renewing it for another, after an emotional farewell to Barcelona where he had spent his whole professional career.

"We are in discussions. I cannot hide that, I would love to have him involved in this project, that he can continue with us," Campos told French broadcaster TF1.

"I would be delighted if he does so, but we are talking at the moment trying to achieve that goal, that Leo Messi remains with us."

Campos lauded Messi's recent contributions to the team especially in the win over Montpellier.

"At half-time I said to him 'Leo it is imperative you drag the others with you'. He replied: 'keep calm' and he produced an exceptional second-half."

Messi's form is just the boost PSG require with Mbappe's injury due to see him miss their Champions League Last 16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich on February 14.

"Losing Kylian of course is tough, I saw he was very sad about the injury," said Campos.

"However, then I then saw him working out in the morning so as to recuperate as fast as possible.

"That is the personality of a winner, of someone very special. He is already the best striker in the world."

