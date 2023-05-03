PSG suspends Messi for 2 weeks after an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint Germain have suspended their star Argentine forward Lionel Messi for two weeks after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, reports French outlet RMC Sport.

Lionel Messi's visit to Saudi Arabia that came hours after PSG's shock defeat to Lorient was reportedly not approved by coach Christophe Galtier.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played the full 90 minutes for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday as they suffered a historic 3-1 loss on home soil.

The Argentine did not hang around afterwards, with the decision taken to head away with his family.

L'Equipe claims that PSG boss Galtier, along with football advisor Luis Campos, opposed a trip to the Middle East, but Messi went above their heads and got permission from the club's Qatari board.

That allowed him to complete a trip that is considered to form part of his commitments as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia as they bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Messi, who has seen a move to the Middle East speculated on that would reunite him with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, posted on social media of his break outside of France: "Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can."

The Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, responded by saying: "I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel Messi and his family on his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all #WelcomeMessi."