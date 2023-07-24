PSG say Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after record €300m bid

Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

"PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros," the source said.

More on exclusive Al Hilal-Mbappé story revealed today 🔵🇸🇦



PSG, obviously accepting €300m bid… but no talks with player as of now.



Al Hilal will offer Mbappé world record salary — even if just for one season.



PSG feel Kylian's agreement with Real Madrid for 2024 is sealed. pic.twitter.com/pZvXBKKN7E— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.