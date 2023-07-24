PSG say Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after record €300m bid

AFP
24 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 06:35 pm

PSG say Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after record €300m bid

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

PSG say Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after record €300m bid

Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

"PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros," the source said.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

