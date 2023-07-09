PSG goalkeeper Rico after coma: 'I feel for very fortunate'

Sports

AFP
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

PSG goalkeeper Rico after coma: 'I feel for very fortunate'

The 29-year-old is under treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on 28 May after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse during a local festival.

AFP
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sergio Rico, the Spain and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, took to social media to express his gratitude as he continues his recovery from a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old is under treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on 28 May after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse during a local festival.

"I want to thank each and every person who has shown me and sent me their affection in these difficult days," wrote Rico on Instagram. "I am still working on my recovery which each day is getting better.

"I feel very fortunate, once more, thank you to everyone and I hope to be able to see you soon."

Rico went into a coma after the accident and took five weeks to recuperate, with the hospital confirming that he was out of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on July 5 and that he was receiving further treatment to get back to his feet.

The goalkeeper won the UEFA Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined PSG permanently in 2020 after a loan spell at the Ligue 1 club.

Football

psg / Sergio Rico

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020