PSG boss hopes Messi fit for Man City clash

Sports

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 05:36 pm

Related News

PSG boss hopes Messi fit for Man City clash

Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week confirmed signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG's 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

Reuters
25 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 05:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's match against Montpellier as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes he returns for their midweek match against Manchester City.

Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI scan earlier this week confirmed signs of a bone contusion. He missed PSG's 2-1 victory at Metz on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Argentine forward, who joined the French club from Barcelona on a two-year contract in August, will be assessed again on Sunday -- ahead of the Champions League home game against City on Tuesday.

"Messi has started to run today... We are going to assess him and we hope he improves," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"On Sunday, we will be able to give a positive update. We hope everything goes well and he will be available again... Yes, we hope he can play (against City). We have to be cautious."

Pochettino said the City match will not affect his selection on Saturday, with Angel Di Maria expected to play the league game as he remains suspended in the Champions League after his red card in last season's semis against the Premier League side.

"We will see, there are different options and different systems. We will see who gives the team the right balance. We also have the flexibility to change as we go," Pochettino added.

"Mauro Icardi is a player who contributed a lot up until his injury. He then recovered and has made a big impact. Of course, he offers us an alternative in our attack."

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti will return to training on Sunday while defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to make his club debut, continues to train individually as he recovers from a calf injury.

Montpellier lost their two main goal scorers from last season -- Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde -- in the transfer window but Pochettino said he was still wary of the side who have already scored 15 league goals, second behind PSG's 20.

"They work very hard and we've seen that in our preparations," Pochettino said. "They have quality players and it's not just their fast transitions, they can also develop their play and they are patient in their buildup.

"They are a team that plays attractive football. We're expecting them to make it difficult for us."

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings with a perfect win record from seven games while Montpellier are 10th.

Football

Lionel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain / Mauricio Pochettino

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives