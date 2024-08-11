Protesters gather around BFF office to demand Salahuddin's resignation

Fans are now focused on the resignation of Kazi Salahuddin, who has served as BFF President for 16 years.

On 5 August, a group known as Bangladeshi Football Ultras issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Salahuddin, Senior Vice-President Salam Murshedy, and Women's Committee Chairperson Mahfuza Akhter Kiron to step down. After no response from the BFF, a protest was held outside the BFF headquarters the next day. This led to Salam Murshedy resigning on August 8th, but fans remain unsatisfied.

On 11 August, the group resumed protests, demanding the resignations of Salahuddin and Mahfuza Akhter Kiron. They accuse Salahuddin of attempting to manipulate the situation to retain his position amid allegations of corruption. Protesters are also concerned about potential FIFA sanctions but are determined to continue until leadership changes are made.

With the BFF executive committee's term ending in October, the upcoming election will be closely watched to see if the demands for new leadership are met.