Proteas win toss and finish at 109-1 at lunch on 1st day of 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Chattogram finally saw more batting friendly conditions as South Africa won what seems a pivotal toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

Despite losing the wicket of captain Aiden Markram, who had a rush of blood and chipped the ball straight to mid-on against the bowling of Taijul Islam, South Africa scored 109-1 in the first session of the first day.

Tony de Zorzi (49 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (23 not out), saw things off till lunch on a good pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.

There were changes for both sides as hosts Bangladesh handed a debut to Mahidul Islam Ankon with Jaker Ali missing out due to a concussion suffered on Sunday.

The Tigers in fact made three changes with Litton Das also missing out due to fever and being replaced by Zakir Hasan and spinner Nayeem Hasan being dropped and pacer Nahid Rana coming in.

The Proteas made two changes with Matthew Breetzke and Dane Piedt making way for Dane Paterson and Senuran Muthusamy.