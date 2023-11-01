Proteas look to head old wounds against Kiwis

South Africa will face one of their biggest World Cup rivals in New Zealand in the ICC World Cup.

The match will be the 32nd match of the tournament and will be played at Pune.

The Proteas are on the back of a thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan while New Zealand are coming off of another tight encounter - a six-run loss against their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

Although the Kiwis started the tournament off with four wins in as many matches, they have fallen short in their last two games against India and Australia.

The Proteas on the other hand won all of their games but were tripped up against the Netherlands as chasing has proved to be their Achilles' heel.

A win here for either team would just further cement their spot in the top four, with both teams almost having certainly guaranteed a spot in the semis.

Even though this match will have the feel of being a dead rubber from this angle, there is plenty of bad blood between these two teams when it comes to World Cups.

South Africa were eliminated by New Zealand in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final where the usually well-behaved and sedate Kiwis showed a darker side to them where they sledded the Proteas out of the park.

Four years later, more heartbreak followed for the Proteas as they were eliminated from the semi-final by New Zealand and more salt was rubbed on the wounds as South Africa-born Grant Elliott hit the winning runs against Dale Steyn in the final over.

The 2019 edition also saw New Zealand winning a closely fought encounter against a South Africa team that never got out of second gear.

For South Africa, their batting will give them a lot of confidence to do well in the match as they have Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in top form and in the top five run-getters of this tournament.

The bowling at the death and chasing totals are an issue though and New Zealand might want to bat first if they win the toss.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have been excellent at chasing in the tournament and their plethora of all-rounders have given their bowling and batting added depth and that could play in their favour.

The form of Rachin Ravindra at the top of the order has been a massive boost to them, especially in the absence of Kane Williamson who is out with injury and should return before the end of the tournament.

Although South Africa have more points than the Kiwis in this World Cup, the Blackcaps will have the edge in this match because of their added team depth, balance and flexibility.