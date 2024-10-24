Proteas end Asian drought with dominant win over Bangladesh

South Africa secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series, wrapping up proceedings within the first session of Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

This victory marks South Africa's first Test win in Asia since 2014, when they last defeated Sri Lanka at Galle. The result also ends the Proteas' nine-match losing streak in Asia, where they had failed to claim a win in their previous 14 matches.

Chasing a modest target of 106 runs, South Africa made a solid start with a 42-run opening partnership between stand-in captain Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi.

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the standout bowler, taking all three wickets to fall on the day. He bowled Markram for 20 after a 27-ball innings, deceiving the stand-in skipper with a delivery that straightened through the gate.

De Zorzi, attempting to accelerate the chase, was caught at long-on by Hasan Mahmud after scoring a 52-ball 41. Taijul then dismissed David Bedingham, who edged behind to the wicketkeeper for 12 off 13 balls with a sharply turning delivery.

However, the wickets fell too late to trouble the Proteas, who remained comfortable in their pursuit of the modest total.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh, resuming on 283 for seven, managed to face only 29 deliveries as South Africa opted for a new ball in overcast conditions in Dhaka.

Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, denying Mehidy Hasan Miraz a second Test century by removing him for 97 off 191 balls, caught at slip. Rabada also took the wicket of Nayeem Hasan, while Wiaan Mulder dismissed Taijul.

Rabada ended with impressive figures of six for 46, claiming his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.