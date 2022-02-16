Proteas' Elgar wary of depleted New Zealand ahead of first test

Sports

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Proteas' Elgar wary of depleted New Zealand ahead of first test

Williamson has been sidelined by an elbow injury and fellow batsman Taylor is also out of the two-match series, while Boult is expected to return for the second test starting on Feb. 25.

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Proteas&#039; Elgar wary of depleted New Zealand ahead of first test

Captain Dean Elgar will not be lowering his guard as he takes South Africa into Thursday's first test against New Zealand in Christchurch despite the home side missing captain Kane Williamson as well as Ross Taylor and Trent Boult.

Williamson has been sidelined by an elbow injury and fellow batsman Taylor is also out of the two-match series, while Boult is expected to return for the second test starting on Feb. 25.

"We respect the New Zealand side ... they've had success even with the guys not around, they've had success with the current players that they have and we know they're an extremely dangerous side in their conditions," said Elgar.

"We need to be mindful of that, we need to respect where we are as a side and where they are as a side but we also need to focus and control what we can control.

"They're playing test cricket for their country so they know what they're doing when it comes to their skill."

New Zealand will be led by vice captain Tom Latham as the Black Caps look to secure a first test series victory over the Proteas.

The New Zealanders have only managed to win four tests against South Africa in 45 meetings since 1932, but Latham will be trying to keep his players' minds off the country's poor record against their opponents.

"For us that's not necessarily the focus. It's the process of actually how we get there and if we do play well then hopefully all that stuff takes care of itself," he said.

"The boys have had a little bit of a break from test cricket over the last couple of weeks and we're really looking forward to getting stuck into the series.

"South Africa are coming in off the back of a great series win against India not long ago so they'll certainly be a great side."

Cricket

Dean Elgar / Tom Latham / New Zealand vs South Africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

4h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

2h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

5h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

21h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

21h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

21h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director