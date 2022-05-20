Professional boxing enters a new era in Bangladesh as Sura Krishna Chakma and Alamin bring the nation glory

Related News

A total of seven fights took place on the night, with three international matches taking place between professional boxers from Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Photo: Bangladesh Boxing Federation
Photo: Bangladesh Boxing Federation

Sura Krishna Chakma and Mohammed Alamin brought Bangladesh glory as they reigned supreme in their respective fights to make the first-ever professional boxing tournament in Bangladesh memorable.

The tri-nation pro-boxing tournament, 'Xcel presents South Asian Pro Boxing Fight Night - The Ultimate Glory' took place on Thursday, 19th May at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The tri-nation tournament was sanctioned by Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, affiliated with World Boxing Council and supervised by the Indian Boxing Council.

A total of seven fights took place on the night, with three international matches taking place between professional boxers from Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

Local heroes Sura Krishna Chakma defeated Nepalese lightweight champion Mahendra Bahadur Chand in the lightweight category while Mohammed Alamin clinched victory against Nepalese boxer Bharat Chand in the welterweight category to mark a momentous occasion for Bangladesh.

On the flip side, Indian national champion Harsh Gill defeated Bangladeshi boxer Hera Miya through a Knockout punch to wrap up the cruiserweight battle in just three rounds.

The tournament saw the professional debut of eight local talents in the professional circuit, namely, Utshob, Akash, Tuhin, Aminul, Talha, Sajin, Rizu and Jahidul, as they faced off against each other in their respective categories.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman, Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, along with Brigadier PKM Raja, President, Indian Boxing Council, and 'Max' Manohar Basnet, President, Nepal Professional Boxing Commission, were present during the closing ceremony of the fight night and expressed their elation for heralding the first-ever professional boxing night in the country.

The tournament ended with the international boxers receiving Tk. 20,000/- each, while the national debutants received Tk. 5,000/- each for their valiant effort inside the ring.

