Prize money for BPL 2024 revealed: Champion team to receive Tk2 crore

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a handsome amount for the winners of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Comilla, out to win their hat-trick BPL title, will take on Fortune Barishal in the grand final tomorrow (Friday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Barishal had never won a BPL title but this time, they are confident to break the jinx.

Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal has been in imperious form, notching up 453 runs so far in the tournament, the most by anyone. But Comilla's Towhid Hridoy is not far behind with 447 runs and most importantly the youngster strikes at just under 150, 43-ball-64 was instrumental in Comilla's win over Rangpur Riders in the first Qualifier.

Shoriful Islam is likely to remain the most prolific bowler as no one is realistically close to tally of 22 wickets.



Awards List

Champion Team - Tk2 Crore

Runner-Up Team - Tk1 crore

Player of The Tournament - Tk10 lakh

Player of the Final Match - Tk5 lakh

Highest Run Getter of the Tournament - Tk5 lakh

Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament - Tk5 lakh

Best Fielder of the Tournament - Tk3 lakh