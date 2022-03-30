Prize giving ceremony of 11th Independence Day Golf Tournament held

The prize-giving ceremony of the "11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament 2022" was held at Army Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday (29 March).

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the ceremony as chief guest, reads a press release from ISPR.

A total of 800 golfers took part in the tournament, including foreign participants.

The competition was held in five categories with amateur golfers. The categories are - Senior, Junior, Regular, Ladies, and Veteran.

In regular group categories, Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain became the champion.

The other winners are: veteran winner Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Sahariar Ahmed Chowdhury, senior winner Jafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Lady Winner Sharmeen Jahangir and junior winner Master SM Siam.

Wahed Azizur Rahman, CEO of Navana Group, Brigadier General Md Nazmul Alam (Retd), director of Operations at Navana Limited, Brigadier General Shah-Noor-Jilani (Retd), chairman of Tournament Committee, and Golf Captain Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain, Chief Executive Officer Colonel SM Shawkat Ali (Retd), of Army Golf Club and Member Secretary Lieutenant Colonel Md Gholam Manzoor Siddique of Army Golf Club, also attended the ceremony.