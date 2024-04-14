A privilege to fight for Man City treble again: Guardiola

14 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:28 am

A privilege to fight for Man City treble again: Guardiola

Last season, City became only the second English side to win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

14 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:28 am
A privilege to fight for Man City treble again: Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are in a privileged position to be fighting to defend a treble of trophies after beating Luton 5-1 to go top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Victory took Guardiola's men two points clear of Arsenal and Liverpool, who both play on Sunday.

City also face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend and go into Wednesday's blockbuster Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Real Madrid with the tie finely poised at 3-3.

Last season, City became only the second English side to win the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

"We spoke to the players about how incredible it is to be here again," said Guardiola. "Before the game we spoke and said 'we have to admit it, what a privilege'.

"Imagine to be (in with) no chance of the Premier League or no chance for the other competitions."

Guardiola raised fears this week that fatigue could derail City's bid for glory on three fronts with injury issues compounding a packed schedule.

But he could hardly have wished for a better fixture sandwiched between the two legs against Madrid.

The City boss made six changes from the side that started at the Santiago Bernabeu with Rodri among those rested after he complained of feeling jaded in midweek.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake were also back on the bench on their return from injury in a boost ahead of Madrid's visit to the Etihad.

City still need slip ups from both Arsenal and Liverpool to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles, but appear to have the easier run-in of the three title contenders.

"The only way is to win our games and put the pressure. Luton is a difficult game, okay we score five goals. This is the only message we can do," added Guardiola.

"We have six games and after if we are not able (to win the league), we congratulate them. But we have done our job and that is what we have to do."

