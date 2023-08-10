Prithvi Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score of 244

Sports

AFP
10 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

Prithvi Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score of 244

The 23-year-old, opening the batting, faced just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes as Northamptonshire piled up 415-8 en route to an 87-run win at Wantage Road.

AFP
10 August, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:27 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

India's Prithvi Shaw struck the sixth highest individual one-day score on Wednesday when he blasted an extraordinary 244 for Northamptonshire in their English county One-Day Cup match at home to Somerset.

The 23-year-old, opening the batting, faced just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes as Northamptonshire piled up 415-8 en route to an 87-run win at Wantage Road.

Shaw's innings was the sixth highest individual score in any limited overs match, with only Ali Brown's 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 a higher solo total in an English county match of this kind.

Long tipped for batting stardom after making a mammoth 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old during a school match, the right-hander's first hundred runs Wednesday came off 81 balls with Shaw facing a mere 48 balls for his second hundred.

Shaw, who made a century on Test debut for India as an 18-year-old, comfortably surpassed Northamptonshire's previous highest limited-overs individual record score of 172 not out by former England batsman Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match back in 1983.

"We were not prepared for this," said a post on Northamptonshire's Twitter feed.

"Prithvi Shaw has another List A double century! There are no words for how good this innings has been."

Shaw was eventually dismissed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off seamer Danny Lamb.

This was the second time Shaw had made a double century in a domestic one-day match, following his unbeaten 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021.

Shaw has so far represented India in 12 matches across all three international formats -- Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches -- with the last of those appearances coming two years ago.

Highest individual scores in one-day games:

277 - Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022

268- Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 - D'Arcy Short, Western Australia v Queensland, 2018

248 - Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013

244 - Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire v Somerset, 2023

Cricket

Prithvi Shaw

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil