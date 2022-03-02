Prime Doleshwar not participating, DPL set to be an 11-team tournament for the first time

Sports

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

Prime Doleshwar not participating, DPL set to be an 11-team tournament for the first time

Prime Doleshswar SC has already informed the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of their unavailability in the tournament. CCDM's coordinator Amin Khan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS). 

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 10:17 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh's premier 50-over tournament, will begin on 15 March without most of the national team players as they will be busy playing against South Africa. 

The first two editions of the tournament had ten teams. Since the 1991-92 season, the tournament has had 12 teams. But this time Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club doesn't want to participate and if that's eventually be the case, the DPL 2022 will be an 11-team tournament for the first time.

Prime Doleshswar SC has already informed the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of their unavailability in the tournament. CCDM's coordinator Amin Khan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS). 

"Prime Doleshwar don't want to participate in the league. They have informed us through a letter. But they did not cite a specific reason. After the players' transfer tomorrow, we will look into it. Actually the BCB is authorised to do so. Like the CCDM, all the clubs are bodies under the board," he said.

TBS has learned that the team won't participate in the DPL as they are upset with their regular coach Mizanur Rahman Babul. Some players - Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Marshall Ayub, Fazle Mahmud and Kamrul Islam Rabbi - who played for Doleshwar last season will play for newcomers Rupganj Tigers. Babul has taken charge of the team and formed his squad with a lot of ex-Doleshwar players. 

The teams participating in the upcoming DPL are - Mohammedan Sporting Club, Abahani Limited, Prime Bank CC, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Shinepukur CC, Khelaghor SKS, Legends of Rupganj, Brothers Union, City Club and Rupganj Tigers. City Bank and Rupganj Tigers have been promoted from the first division. 

 

Cricket

Dhaka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

12h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

12h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

5h | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

6h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

8h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar