Prime Doleshwar not participating, DPL set to be an 11-team tournament for the first time

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Bangladesh's premier 50-over tournament, will begin on 15 March without most of the national team players as they will be busy playing against South Africa.

The first two editions of the tournament had ten teams. Since the 1991-92 season, the tournament has had 12 teams. But this time Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club doesn't want to participate and if that's eventually be the case, the DPL 2022 will be an 11-team tournament for the first time.

Prime Doleshswar SC has already informed the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of their unavailability in the tournament. CCDM's coordinator Amin Khan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"Prime Doleshwar don't want to participate in the league. They have informed us through a letter. But they did not cite a specific reason. After the players' transfer tomorrow, we will look into it. Actually the BCB is authorised to do so. Like the CCDM, all the clubs are bodies under the board," he said.

TBS has learned that the team won't participate in the DPL as they are upset with their regular coach Mizanur Rahman Babul. Some players - Farhad Reza, Sharifullah, Marshall Ayub, Fazle Mahmud and Kamrul Islam Rabbi - who played for Doleshwar last season will play for newcomers Rupganj Tigers. Babul has taken charge of the team and formed his squad with a lot of ex-Doleshwar players.

The teams participating in the upcoming DPL are - Mohammedan Sporting Club, Abahani Limited, Prime Bank CC, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Shinepukur CC, Khelaghor SKS, Legends of Rupganj, Brothers Union, City Club and Rupganj Tigers. City Bank and Rupganj Tigers have been promoted from the first division.