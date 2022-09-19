President, PM congratulate Bangladesh women's team on SAFF championship

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated all players, coach and the manager of the Bangladesh women's team for beating the hosts Nepal 3-1.

In two separate messages Monday (19 September), the president and the premier greeted the team for lifting the title of the SAFF Women's Championship.

The first goal of substitute striker Shamsunnahar Jr and a brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar helped Bangladesh win the South Asian championship.

Hosts Nepal, who were playing in their fifth competition final gave a strong fight in the final.