Premier League to withdraw gambling sponsorship from shirts

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to stop featuring gambling sponsorships on the front of soccer kits from the 2026-27 season, the English top-flight league said on Thursday.

Eight of the 20 clubs in the league currently have betting companies as shirt sponsors, including Newcastle United (Fun88), West Ham United (Betway) and Everton (Stake.com).

The UK government is expected to publish a white paper - a proposal for future legislation - on gambling regulation.

According to a report in The Times, ministers have signalled that the white paper will not include shirt sponsorship restrictions if the voluntary agreement was reached. The report added that sleeve deals are still permitted.

"Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts...," the league said in a statement.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

The Premier League added that it was working with other sports on "the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship".