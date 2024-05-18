Premier League set for season scoring record

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
18 May, 2024

Premier League set for season scoring record

13 more goals needed to match the all-time Premier League record of 1,222 from the inaugural 1992-93 season when there were 22 teams rather than the current 20.

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 01:41 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Premier League goal-scoring record will almost certainly be smashed this weekend as the season reaches its climax.

With 10 matches to play on Sunday, there have been 1,209 goals scored so far this season at an average of 3.27 per game.

13 more goals needed to match the all-time Premier League record of 1,222 from the inaugural 1992-93 season when there were 22 teams rather than the current 20.

With the fewest amount of goals for a final round of fixtures standing at 21 in 1997-98, this year's campaign looks like being the most prolific for forwards.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks set to win the Golden Boot award for the second successive season.

The Norwegian has 27 goals ahead of Sunday's home clash with West Ham United when victory will see City crowned champions for a record fourth season in a row. City also need seven goals to reach a century for the season.
 

