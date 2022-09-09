Premier League fixtures postponed to mark Queen's death

BSS
09 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 05:43 pm

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark Queen's death

The English top flight took the decision despite guidance from the British government that cancelling sporting events was not compulsory during a period of national mourning.

BSS
09 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 05:43 pm
Premier League fixtures postponed to mark Queen&#039;s death

All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.

The English top flight took the decision despite guidance from the British government that cancelling sporting events was not compulsory during a period of national mourning.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Premier League said in a statement.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

All matches in the English Football League and Women's Super League have also been postponed.

Other sporting action in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship, have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Those sports could restart over the weekend.

However, sporting chiefs have been advised to avoid any clash with a state funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.

"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period," the government said in a guidance statement.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral."

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday with pre-match tributes.

The British Horseracing Authority said there would be no races on Saturday -- extending cancellations into a third day.

King's Lynn, the only horse owned by the queen entered to run this weekend, will not run at the Curragh on Sunday.

Racing will return on Sunday, with the programme featuring the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races, which the queen won in 1977 with her filly Dunfermline.

