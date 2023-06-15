Premier League clubs post record revenues as Europe recovers from Covid-19 impact

Sports

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:45 am

Related News

Premier League clubs post record revenues as Europe recovers from Covid-19 impact

Italy's Serie A was the only league of the five to record a decrease in revenue, falling 7% to 2.4 billion euros.

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Premier League club revenues rose by 12% to a record 5.5 billion pounds ($6.96 billion) in the 2021-22 season as European football capitalised on fans returning to stadiums after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to analysis from Deloitte.

In its Annual Review of Football Finance, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said the "big five" leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France had a combined 10% rise in revenues - with Spain's LaLiga rising 11% to 3.3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) while France's Ligue 1 shot up 26% to 2 billion euros.

Italy's Serie A was the only league of the five to record a decrease in revenue, falling 7% to 2.4 billion euros.

Matchday revenue for the Premier League rose to 763 million pounds in 2021-22, far surpassing the 2020-21 season, large portions of which were played behind closed doors, as well as improving on pre-pandemic levels of 684 million euros in the 2018-19 season.

"Topline figures show that European football has emerged resiliently from its most challenging period to date," said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"Following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, fans' pent-up demand gave rise to record matchday and commercial revenues across Europe."

Despite rising revenues, operating profits in the big five leagues has declined by 1.8 billion euros since the 2018-19 season, thanks in part due to a 15% rise in wage costs.

Clubs will have to adjust wage costs in future to adhere to UEFA's new "sustainability regulations", which were passed in 2022 and limit teams to spending no more than 70% of their revenue on their squads.

The regulations came into force in 2022. The 70% figure will be reached after a three-year transition period, gradually falling from 90%.

"The focus for all clubs must now shift to ensure long-term financial sustainability across the football system, and the introduction of new regulations across European football are appropriately timed to support this," Bridge said.

"Record growth in the Premier League continues to increase revenue polarisation between and within European football leagues, and every league faces new challenges brought by increased competition, regulation and the strain of a challenging macroeconomic climate."

In England, the combined net debt in the top flight decreased by 34% to 2.7 billion pounds in 2021-22 following the takeovers of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Net debt also declined by 110 million pounds in the second-tier Championship, but wage costs exceeded revenues for the fifth straight year.

"The net debt of Championship clubs remains significant, with a vast number of clubs increasing their loans over the 2021/22 season," Bridge said.

"The glamour of Premier League promotion is spearheading the continual drive for investment in Championship clubs, often in an unsustainable manner, driving some clubs to overstretch financially."

Football

English Premier League / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

3h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

20h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

18m | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

16h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

19h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank