'Praying for better days ahead Inshallah': Jamal Bhuyan voices support as protests escalate

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 10:34 pm

As the protests in Bangladesh intensifie, national football team's captain Jamal Bhuyan has emerged as a prominent voice for justice.

Since July 31, Bhuyan has consistently supported the movement, posting on social media, "Praying for all To all my people in Bangladesh, I see you and follow you, I feel your pain. Praying for better days ahead inshallah. Let's unite rather than divide."

His heartfelt message and consistent updates, including videos, have resonated deeply with the public, making him a central figure in the movement. Bhuyan's leadership extends beyond the football field, as he uses his platform to advocate for unity and peace. His dedication to the cause is evident in his frequent social media posts, where he highlights the struggles of the protesters and calls for a peaceful resolution. "We need to stand together during these tough times," Bhuyan urged in one of his videos, emphasizing the importance of solidarity.

Joining Bhuyan, cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad reiterated his commitment to justice on August 3. "We are always on the path of justice and will remain so, Insha'Allah. We all want justice to be served. At the end of the day, this country belongs to all of us. Allah is surely the Just," Riyad stated.

Bhuyan joins a growing list of players supporting the movement. Cricketers Litton Kumar Das, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have also shown their support on social media, urging for an end to the violence and calling for peaceful dialogue. Tamim sharedon July 17, "No bloodshed, no death is desired. The youth are the future of the country."

This collective outcry from Bangladesh's sports stars underscores the nation's demand for unity and justice, as the movement seeks to address grievances and ensure a brighter, more equitable future.

