Prantik Nawrose Nabil walks off even after being given not out by umpire in DPL

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:59 pm

Nabil was applauded by the players of the opposing team as he left the field for showing such sportsmanship. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The controversy regarding the umpiring of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has become a common scene. In almost every tournament, there are complaints from different teams about umpiring. The ongoing season has been no exception.

Amidst all the controversies, Prantik Nawrose Nabil showed great sportsmanship on Sunday. The young left-handed batter of Prime Bank Cricket Club walked off the field himself even though the umpire did not give him out. 

This almost rare sight in our domestic cricket was seen at Mirpur Sher Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the Super League match, Sheikh Jamal's Saif Hasan was bowling the 30th over of Prime Bank's innings. His fourth delivery was going outside the off-stump, Nabil tried to avoid playing a shot but ended up edging it. The ball landed in the gloves of wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan. The rest of the Sheikh Jamal players appealed strongly including Saif and Sohan. Convinced of being out, they knelt down in front of the umpire and appealed. The umpire did not respond to the appeal of Saif and Sohan as he remained silent.

Prime Bank's Nabil who scored a half-century, realised that the ball had hit his bat while chasing against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. He didn't wait for the umpire's decision and he started walking toward the dressing room. Nabil was applauded by the players of the opposing team as he left the field for showing such sportsmanship. 

After his departure, Sheikh Jamal's players were seen talking to the umpire.

In the match, Sheikh Jamal won by 13 runs after posting 276/6 on the board in the first innings. Saif Hassan was the top scorer with 83 runs to his name. Prantik Nawrose Nabil was the top scorer for Prime Bank with 75 runs but his team fell 13 runs short in the end. 

 

 

